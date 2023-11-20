Trolls targeted the wives of Australian cricket players Glen Maxwell and Travis Head after the team defeated India in the final of the 2023 men’s cricket world cup.

Trolls targeted the wives of Australian cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head – Vini Raman and Jessica Davies respectively the Australian team routed India in the final of the World Cup 2023.

Both Vini and Jessica have been targetted with vile and abominable comments on their social media accounts by trolls.

Vini posted an Instagram story responding to the hate coming her way and schooled the trolls with a powerful message. “aaaaand cue all the hateful vile DMs. Stay classy…

Can’t believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team of your husband + father of your child plays in #nobrainer

take a chill pill and direct that outrage towards more important world issues,” Vini’s story read.

Jessica was also bombarded by tonnes of atrocious and reprehensible remarks after her husband played a magnificent knock to help the Kangaroos thump India.

Head scored his 11th ODI ton and finished with 137 off 120 balls and thoroughly dominated India’s bowling attack as long as he stayed in the middle.