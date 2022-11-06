SYDNEY: Prominent Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested at Sydney in Australia on rape charge.

Danushka Gunathilaka was part of the Sri Lankan national squad for the ongoing T20 world cup in Australia.

31-year-old Gunathilaka was arrested and taken to Sydney City police station in the wee hours of Sunday.

Sri Lanka got eliminated from the ongoing T20 world cup after losing to England on Saturday.

According to Australia police, a 29-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at a residence in Rose Bay earlier this week.

“The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it’s alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of November 2, 2022.

“As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday. Following further inquiries, a 31-year-old man was arrested at a hotel on Sussex Street, Sydney, shortly before 1am today (Sunday 6 November 2022),” the Australia police added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that it was notified by the ICC regarding player Danushka Gunathilaka being arrested on the allegations of sexual assault of a woman in Sydney, Australia.

Further in a statement, the SLC announced that it will closely monitor the proceedings in court and in consultation with the ICC, will expeditiously initiate a thorough inquiry into the matter and take stern action against the player if found guilty.