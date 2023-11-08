Guwahati: The ICC 50-over World Cup encounter between Afghanistan and Australia could not have been scripted better when it comes to a lone warrior salvaging the pride of the whole team.

Chasing 292, Australia was reeling at 91 for 7 and the win predictor showed only a one per cent chance of Australia winning the encounter.

Glenn Maxwell though had other ideas and he possibly scripted the best comebacks in an ODI format while chasing. The Australian hard-hitting all-rounder scored 201 not out of 128 balls while smashing 21 boundaries and 10 sixes.

The social media has been going gaga over one of the greatest ODI innings while chasing and here are a few reactions that came from across the globe.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar said, “Maxwell was more than enough to change their fortune. From Max pressure to Max performance! This has been the best ODI knock I’ve seen in my life.”

Former English opener Michael Vaughan said, “The GREATEST ODI innings of all time by Maxwell. You could say the GREATEST innings of all time.’

Former Indian Opener, Virendra Sehwag wrote, “Saw this coming. 200 in a run-chase, one of the all-time great one-day innings by Maxwell. @Gmaxi_32 was a man possessed and great support by Pat Cummins. An innings to remember for a long, long, time.”

England all-rounder Ben Stokes wrote, “My goodness Maxi.”

Former Australian wicketkeeper batsman Adam Gilchrist said, “Congratulations Maxwell. Clearly the best ODI innings ever. Has always been the most exciting player in the world to watch in my opinion.”

Former Pakistani fast bowler Wasim Akram said, “This is easily the best ODI innings I have seen recently take a bow, Maxwell.”