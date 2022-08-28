Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has recovered from COVID-19.

After being tested negative for COVID-19, Rahul Dravid has joined the Indian camp ahead of the crucial match of the team against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup tournament.

Rahul Dravid flew to the UAE late on Saturday after undergoing all the necessary COVID protocols in India.

Dravid will be in the Indian dugout on Sunday when they play their Asia Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai.

Meanwhile, VVS Laxman, the stand-in head coach of Team India for the tournament has returned to India following Dravid’s arrival in the UAE.

Laxman was appointed India’s interim coach as soon as Dravid tested COVID positive.

Also read: ‘Dasher’ Irfan Pathan set to make acting debut alongside Chiyaan Vikram in Cobra, watch trailer here

In Bengaluru, Laxman will now link up with the India A squad, which is training for their three 4-day match series against New Zealand A, starting September 1.

Laxman had travelled to Dubai from Harare, where he was the coach of an under-strength Indian side led by KL Rahul, as Dravid took a break.

Apart from Pakistan, India will also play Hong Kong in the group phase.

Top-two teams from the two groups will secure entry into the Super Fours stage.

In the Super Fours stage, each team will play the others three sides.

India vs Pakistan Probable Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin/Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani