Guwahati: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to sack all the foreign coaches in the national cricket team.

According to Samaa TV, a Pakistani news channel, Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn, team director Mickey Arthur, and batting coach Andrew Puttick are likely to be released after the team’s disappointing show in the World Cup 2023 in India.

The report also added that PCB chief Zaka Ashraf is set to hold an emergency meeting with former captain Younis Khan on Tuesday and announce the decision.

Here it should be noted that Morne Morkel, the fast bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team has already tendered his resignation on Monday.

The Babar Azam-led side is already facing lots of criticism from not only their countrymen but also from experts and fans across the globe.

Babar might also face the axe as it is been said that the Pakistan captain lacked the vision and focus to take his side in the semi-finals.

The PCB is set to conduct a review of Pakistan’s poor show in the tournament where they failed to qualify for the semi-final after losing five out of their nine league games.

Pakistan finished fifth in the points table with eight points.