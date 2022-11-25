Al Rayyan (Qatar): Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to break a scoreless stalemate and Iran went on to defeat Wales 2-0 at the FIFA World Cup on Friday, reports said.

The Group B match of the FIFA World Cup was played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Friday.

Iran made the most of their one-man advantage, scoring two injury-time goals to beat Wales and maintain their chances of advancing from Group B.

Cheshmi’s stunning goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time broke Wales’ resistance after goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had been shown a straight red card for racing off his line and fouling Mehdi Taremi in the 84th minute.

Iran then added their second with practically the last kick of the game when Ramin Rezaeian finished off another rapid counter-attack with a cool finish over substitute goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Wales’ goalkeeper Hennessey was initially shown yellow for a challenge on Mehdi Taremi though it was checked by VAR with the referee swiftly overturning the decision.

The match was played after pro-government fans harassed anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar, reflecting the divisions afflicting the country.