The FIFA World Cup 2022 which has started with much cheer from the football fans across the world can be enjoyed more when the matches are watched together with our friends and family.

This year, the FIFA World Cup is being held in Qatar from November 20, 2022 till December 18, 2022.

Be it in the hostel rooms with our buddies or in the living room with our family members, the joy of watching football matches of FIFA World Cup is unparalleled.

From shouting gleefully when a goal is scored by our favourite teams to scowl in anger when the performance isn’t going well, the interactive sessions of FIFA World Cup are always dramatic.

However, if you cannot get the chance to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2022 with your favourite people, you shouldn’t fret at all as WhatsApp football or World Cup stickers are always there for the rescue and you can held lively discussions on football using it.

To use WhatsApp stickers that are user friendly and super fun, follow these steps-

i) Go to Google Play Store and search for world cup stickers or football stickers on the search bar.

ii) Choose your desired stick app and click on the Install icon to install the application on your mobile phone

iii) Once the app is installed, click on Open icon and you will find that there are a variety of sticker packs available in it.

iv) To choose your favourite sticker pack, click on + icon (that comes with each sticker pack) next to it.

v) After you have choosen your desired sticker pack, click on Add to WhatsApp button that soon appears next.

vi) Open WhatsApp and navigate to the personal chat or group chat where you want to use the stickers

viii) Proceed next by tapping on the emoji button (the smiley face button on the left of the text column).

ix) Choose the last tab present on the bottom side as this is the location where you will find your favourite WhatsApp football or World Cup stickers.

x) Share your desired stickers with your friends and family and let the hot discussion on football begin then and there.