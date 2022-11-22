Saudi Arabia has created the first of the upsets in the ongoing FIFA world cup 2022.

Saudi Arabia defeated two-time world champion Argentina 2-1 in a group match of the ongoing FIFA world cup 2022 on Qatar.

With this win, Saudia Arabia have ended Argentina’s 36-game unbeaten streak.

Argentina had an early goal thanks to the penalty by Lionel Messi.

Then in the second half, Al-shehri and Al-dawsari scored two goals to put Saudi Arabia in command.

There was no way back for Argentina after those goals.

Saudi Arabia came from behind to defeat Argentina.

(This is a breaking story)