GUWAHATI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been suspended by FIFA with immediate effect.

FIFA has suspended AIFF due to “undue influence” from outside parties.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes,” FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA stated that the suspension on AIFF will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s routine affairs.

Due to the suspension, the women’s under-17 World Cup will not be held in India.

Also read: Durand Cup 2022: Here are details of Asia’s oldest football tournament –schedule, timings & venue

Moreover, no Indian team can participate in any international competitions or friendlies.

“The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned,” the FIA statement added.

“FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved,” FIFA added.