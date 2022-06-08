Guwahati: Just after Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the ODI and T20I squads for the Indian women’s cricket team’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

With the new announcement, Harmanpreet Kaur has been named the captain of the ODI team.

Kaur was already the caption for the T20I Indian team.

The BCCI in a statement said, “The All-India Women’s Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squads for India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy respectively.”

Also Read: Mithali Raj retires from all forms of international cricket

The squad announced includes Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.

It may be mentioned that on Wednesday legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj announced that she will be retiring from all forms of international cricket.

Also Read: Assam’s poster boy cricketer Riyan Parag trolled on Twitter

Mithali Raj who represented India in 232 matches, scoring 7805 runs at an average of 50.68 announced her retirement on Twitter.

While announcing her retirement, she thanked everyone for the “love and support”.