Guwahati: Assam cricketer and Rajasthan Royals player Riyan Parag is being trolled on Twitter for his performance in IPL 2022.

Here are some of the tweets:

Riyan parag thinks he is MS Dhoni….plays like pan parag #riyanparag — Happy? (@Happie_man) May 29, 2022

Trent Boult + Obed McCoy – 19(12) with 2 sixes



Riyan Parag – 15(15) with one four



I still don't know his role in the team — mister t-man (@techsaturation) May 29, 2022

Riyan Parag didn’t take a single of the 1st bowl of shami and also hits a six…but honestly im still wondering what is riyan specialised in…??? Feel obed mccoy was more capable of hitting sixes than Riyan…Riyan 15ball 15runs n then bowled by shami ???????????? @rajasthanroyals — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) May 29, 2022

When R Ashwin came to play at number 5 it was proven that the team does not have a strong batting lineup. The overhyped player Riyan Parag did nothing, he didn't even try to hit big shots when only a few balls were left for the inning. #RRvGT #IPLFinals — Ali shaikh (@alishaikh3310) May 29, 2022

Dhoni’s style & attitude suits only legendary players like Dhoni.



It doesn’t suit Riyan Parag kind of players. He has the ego of a king.



No wonder there are so many trolls on him! #riyanparag #RR — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) May 29, 2022

Riyan Parag should be in the flight for T20 World cup this year…



But, as a spectator. His attitude will boost other indian crowd in the stands..#riyanparag — Avik (@Avikforu) May 29, 2022