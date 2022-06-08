Guwahati: Legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj on Wednesday announced that she will be retiring from all forms of international cricket.

Mithali Raj who represented India in 232 matches, scoring 7805 runs at an average of 50.68 announced her retirement on Twitter.

While announcing her retirement, she thanked everyone for the “love and support”.

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

Mithali had earlier announced her retirement from T20 internationals but the decision of retiring from all forms of international cricket has certainly come out as a shocker for her fans.

She made her debut in international cricket in June 1999 and it was an ODI against Ireland.

Mithali Raj was also the captain for India in the ICC Women’s World Cup earlier this year.

Under her captaincy, India reached the final of the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup. Although, the team lost to England narrowly. She was also captain of the team in 2005 when India had lost to Australia in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Mithali has the record of scoring 2364 runs in 89 T20Is and has represented India in 12 Test matches with a score of 699 runs.

