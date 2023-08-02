Almost every evening or working day thousands of people across Meghalaya eagerly wait for the Shillong Teer results which is an extremely popular archery-based game in the state.

The Shillong Teer is a lottery game that is based on Archery and is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

In total, 12 clubs are a part of the association.

Also read : Janhvi Kapoor’s vibrant lehenga set can be your perfect pick for the upcoming weddings

Khanapara Teer Result today : Khanapara Teer Result today, 29 July, 2023 : Khanapara Teer Target, Khanapara Teer Common Number

Shillong Teer Result :

Date FR(03:45PM) SR(04:45PM) 02-08-2023 xx xx Shillong Teer

Shillong Teer Result

Due to poor internet connectivity in the area where the game is held, Shillong Teer Result has no official websites or digital media.

However, the best platform to check the Shillong Teer results is www.nenow.in for the fasted update on the results.

The results are updated on www.nenow.in in real-time.

Also read : POCO launches C55 with 50MP camera

The results for the Shillong Teer can be accessed from anywhere in the world by simply visiting www.nenow.in.

Results for both the rounds of Shillong Teer are declared on this website.

The result for the first round is announced at 04:00 pm and the second round is announced at 4:50 pm daily.

Also read : Meghalaya bags award for operationalising 448 health & wellness centres

Khanapara Teer Result today : Khanapara Teer Result today, 02 August, 2023 : Khanapara Teer Target, Khanapara Teer Common Number

Jowai Teer Result :

Date FR(02:30PM) SR(03:15PM) 02-08-2023 xx xx Jowai Teer Result Today

About Shillong Teer

Shillong Teer is based on numbers and the unique game is played from Monday to Saturday.

The game is completely legal and is followed with enthusiasm.

People interested in Meghalaya Shillong Teer Lottery can participate in it easily. All they have to do is buy a ticket from a Teer Betting counter located in Meghalaya.

Tickets are available from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm.

The archery session starts at 3:30 pm after all the ticketing counters are closed.

While buying a ticket, the person has to guess the last two digits which would be the total number of arrows shot and hit the target in a day.

The ones who guess the number correctly win the lottery.

Also Read : 5 great ChatGPT extensions for Google Chrome