SHILLONG: Meghalaya received an award at national level for achieving the targets of operationalizing 448 health and wellness centres (AB-HWCs) under the Ayushman Bharat Comprehensive Primary Health Coverage program.

The award was received by the Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM), Meghalaya – Ramkumar S and Dr Rilynti Lyngdoh, joint director of health services (MCH&FW) cum state nodal officer CPHC.

Meghalaya was given this award during the two-day convention “Universal Health Coverage Day (UHC) 2022” held at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The event was organised by the union ministry of health and family welfare.

“We are honoured to be recognized for the dedication of the state in achieving more than 425 operationalized health and wellness centres. We were able to achieve our targets within the timeline due to the hard work of the district and state teams, especially the mid-level health providers (MLHP) at the field level, who have given their all to ensure that these HWCs provide access to quality healthcare to every citizen,” said Dr Rilynti Lyngdoh.

Under the program, 18 urban health centres, 114 public health centres and 318 sub-centres have been upgraded to AB-HWCs in Meghalaya.

These HWCs are envisaged to deliver an expanded range of services that go beyond maternal and child health care services to include care for non-communicable diseases, palliative and rehabilitative care, oral, eye and ENT care, mental health and first-level care for emergencies and trauma, including free essential drugs and diagnostic services.

The health and wellness centres in Meghalaya have provided over 60,000 tele-consultations services within a year, which is the second highest number among the Northeast states.