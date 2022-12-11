SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has decided raise the amount given as compensation to the families of the victims of the Mukroh firing incident.

This was informed by Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong.

Earlier, the Meghalaya government had announced to give Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the families of the victims of Mukroh incident.

Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong stated that the state’s revenue department has been asked to amend provisions relating to compensation provided to the victims’ kin.

The revenue department is working on the matter, the Meghalaya deputy chief minister said.

He added that the Meghalaya government is also looking into the matter of proving jobs to the kin of the victims.

Moreover, Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said that the medical expenses of those injured in the firing incident at Mukroh will be covered by the state government.

On November 22, as many as six people, including five Meghalaya residents, lost their lives after a group of Assam police personnel opened fire on a crowd.

The national human rights commission (NHRC) has stated that the vexed border issue between Assam and Meghalaya seems to have led to the incident of firing at Mukroh village along the interstate border on November 22.