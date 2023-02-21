POCO has expanded its C-series portfolio with the launch of POCO C55, a smartphone boasting several features that will take the entry-level segment up a notch.

The device is available in three colours – Forest Green, Cool Blue, and Power Black – and comes in two RAM and storage variants – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,999 respectively. The POCO C55 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which pumps up its Arm Mali-G52 GPU to a 1GHz peak for sustained performance.

It also features 5GB Turbo RAM, resulting in up to 11GB RAM and runs on Android 12, with an AnTuTu score of more than 260K. In terms of photography, the POCO C55 features a 50MP dual camera setup, as well as a 5MP front snapper.

It also supports video recording of 1080p @ 30fps & 720p @ 30fps. The device is equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery and supports 10W charging.

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, “We are excited to level up the budget segment with the best and most powerful smartphone that will be a true game changer.”

The device will be available on Flipkart starting 28 February, and POCO is offering a Rs 500 first-day flat discount on the 4GB+64GB variant, as well as Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank offers on 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants respectively for consumers using SBI, HDFC and ICICI debit or credit cards.