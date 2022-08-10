Meta has been introducing new features for WhatsApp and in the latest update, it will introduce an option for users to privately use the app without being visibly online.

The feature is being called “online presence control” and will be rolled out to all users this month.

WhatsApp users with this new feature can control who among the contacts can see the online status. The status can be hidden from others as well.

The new update has no cap on the number of contacts the user wants to share the online status with.

Also Read: Assam: 60-year-old arrested for allegedly raping minor in Guwahati

The update is expected to be available for both the mobile and desktop versions.

The company is also testing the “view once message” feature which will be helpful in screenshot blocking.

Earlier according to a screenshot shared by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, with the introduction of the new feature, users can control who can see their online status with two options: Everyone and Same as Last Seen.

Also Read: Soon WhatsApp group admins will be able to delete members’ messages for all

When an individual uses the latter option, ‘online’ status will not be visible on-screen to non-contacts.

With the ‘My Contacts except’ option available in Last Seen settings, users can hide their last seen and online status to specific contacts.