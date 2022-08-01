Guwahati: Very soon, WhatApp might add a feature that would allow admins of groups to delete messages for everyone.

As per reports, the beta update for WhatsApp Android has this feature.

The best thing about the update is said to be the moderation admins can have on the WhatsApp groups.

However, only a handful of testers have access to this.

Along with this, another feature where a chatbot will deliver in-app announcements for new features from WhatsApp right within the application.

With the new feature, an admin can delete incoming messages for everyone in the group just like comments on Facebook. However, group members will know that the admin has deleted a message sent by another group participant.