Guwahati: To cope with the extra rush of passengers, Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to continue with the running of the weekly special train between Dibrugarh and SMVT Bengaluru.

The service of this train has been extended to run for another 13 trips from each direction from August 2 to October 22, 2022, NF Railway said in a statement.

Further, one weekly special train will run between Secunderabad and Agartala from August 15 to September 30, 2022, for 7 trips from each direction.

These two trains will to some extent fulfill the rail travel need for the people of Upper Assam, parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Barak Valley areas of Assam towards the Southern parts of our country.

Accordingly, the service of train No. 02986 Dibrugarh – SMVT Bengaluru weekly special has been extended to run every Tuesday for 13 trips from August 2 to October 25, 2022, leaving Dibrugarh at 07-30 AM.

It will reach SMVT Bengaluru at 08-15 PM on Thursday. Similarly, the service of train No. 02987 SMVT Bengaluru – Dibrugarh weekly special has been extended to run on every Friday for 13 trips from August 5 to October 28, 2022, leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 10.15 AM.

It will reach Dibrugarh at 11.30 PM on Sunday. The train will run with its existing timings, stoppages and will have 3-Tier AC, Sleeper class and general 2nd class accommodation.

Train No. 07030 Secunderabad – Agartala special will run for 7 trips leaving Secunderabad on August 15, 22, and 29 and on September 5, 12, 19& 26, 2022.

The train will leave Secunderabad every Monday at 04:35 pm to reach Agartala on Thursday at 03.00 am.

In return direction, train No. 07029 Agartala – Secunderabad special will run for 7 trips leaving Agartala on August 19 & 26and September 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2022.

The train will leave Agartala every Friday at 06:10 hours to reach Secunderabad on Sunday at 04:15 pm.

The train will comprise 20 coaches including one AC 2-tier, five AC 3-tiers, ten sleeper class, two general second class, and two SLR coaches.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at the IRCTC website and through NTES and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway.