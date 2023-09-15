Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp has launched its new feature named ‘Channels’.

It is a one-way platform for sharing updates with the followers.

‘Channels’ feature has been rolled out by WhatsApp a year after the company launched the Communities feature.

A WhatsApp channel can be used to share updates and information to an unlimited audience.

The information can be shared through text, images, videos, stickers and links.

Channels are found in a new tab called Updates.

How to create a WhatsApp channel?

To create a WhatsApp channel on your phone, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the Updates tab.

Step 2: Select ‘New Channel’. Tap on ‘Get Started’ and continue through the on-screen prompts.

Step 3: Now, add a channel name to create your channel.

You can change the name at any point of time.

Step 4: You can add a description and icon or do it later.

Step 5: Add an image from your phone or the web to create an icon.

Step 6: Tap on ‘Create Channel’.