Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp has launched its new feature named ‘Channels’.
It is a one-way platform for sharing updates with the followers.
‘Channels’ feature has been rolled out by WhatsApp a year after the company launched the Communities feature.
A WhatsApp channel can be used to share updates and information to an unlimited audience.
The information can be shared through text, images, videos, stickers and links.
Channels are found in a new tab called Updates.
How to create a WhatsApp channel?
To create a WhatsApp channel on your phone, follow these steps:
Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the Updates tab.
Step 2: Select ‘New Channel’. Tap on ‘Get Started’ and continue through the on-screen prompts.
Step 3: Now, add a channel name to create your channel.
You can change the name at any point of time.
Step 4: You can add a description and icon or do it later.
Step 5: Add an image from your phone or the web to create an icon.
Step 6: Tap on ‘Create Channel’.