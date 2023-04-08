Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is reportedly set to launch its X90 series in India by the end of April.

The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro were initially launched in China in November last year, and the company is yet to release official details regarding the specifications of the phones.

However, the launch date for the devices has been leaked by popular tipster Yogesh Brar in collaboration with Pricebaba.

According to the report, the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro will be launched in India on April 26, with an expected price range of between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 80,000.

Both the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

They run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC under the hood. The smartphones also have Vivo’s custom V2 chip for image processing.

In terms of optics, both devices come with triple rear cameras. The Vivo X90 has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X90 Pro’s camera comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 50mm IMX758 sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie sensor on the front of the phones.

The Vivo X90 comes with a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, while the X90 Pro features a 4,870mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Vivo has not yet confirmed the launch date or pricing for the X90 series in India, but the upcoming release is expected to be a significant addition to the company’s lineup.