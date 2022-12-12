After a brief halt, Twitter Inc has now said that the Twitter Blue subscription service will be relaunched but will be at a higher price for Apple users.

The development was stated by Twitter in an official tweet.

In the tweet, the microblogging giant said, “We’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark.”

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark ? pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50 — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

The company added. “When you subscribe you’ll get Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark (after your account has been reviewed).”

It also said that subscribers will be able to change their handle, display name or profile photo, but if they do they’ll temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account is reviewed again.

The “official” label will be replaced with a gold checkmark for businesses, and later in the week a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts after the Twitter Blue subscription.

However, Twitter did not explain why the price for Apple or iOS was more as compared to others.

Reports suggest that Twitter was trying to offset fees charged in the App Store through the move.