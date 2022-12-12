Guwahati: As the man-elephant conflict continues in the state, another elephant was found dead in Assam’s Morigaon.

According to forest department officials, the elephant died of electrocution in a paddy field.

Officials said that the incident took place near the Daponibori area in Dharamtul.

The elephant was electrocuted after it had come in contact with a live electric wire. The wire may have been set to keep elephants or animals away from the fields.

The dead elephant was spotted by the locals who immediately informed the forest department.

As per the officials, the elephant was around 35 years old and had come to the area searching for food.

The forest department has initiated an investigation into the matter.