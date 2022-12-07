Washington: A top Twitter official was fired by its CEO Elon Musk over concerns about his role in information suppression under the previous management.

Musk said that he fired the deputy general counsel of Twitter, James Baker.

In a tweet, Musk wrote, “In light of concerns about (James) Baker’s possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today.”

It may be mentioned that earlier journalist Matt Taibbi in collaboration with Musk published “Twitter Files”.

It may be mentioned that Baker was the FBI’s general counsel before joining Twitter.

According to a report by The Washington Times, he played a role in spreading the Steele dossier’s bogus claims of Trump-Russia ties.

The claims made his efforts to suppress potential dirt on Democrat Joseph R Biden look especially galling to conservatives and free speech advocates.