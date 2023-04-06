Tecno has officially launched its latest smartphone, the Tecno Spark 10C in Africa.

This handset is the latest addition to the company’s Spark 10 lineup and is available in three different colour options.

The smartphone features a dual rear camera system with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a waterdrop-style notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and runs on Android 12-based HiOS 8.6.

The Tecno Spark 10C has up to 8GB of RAM and uses Memory Fusion technology to expand storage up to 16 GB.

The base model with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at GHS 1,290 (approximately Rs. 9,800), while the top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs GHS 1,555 (roughly Rs. 12,000).

The smartphone offers dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, GNSS, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

It also comes with an ambient light sensor, e-compass, g-sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Details about the India launch of the Tecno Spark 10C are yet to be announced.