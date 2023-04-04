The upcoming flagship smartphone from Xiaomi, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, is rumoured to launch in China in May or June 2023.

While the company has not yet confirmed any details about the launch date, the smartphone’s key specifications have surfaced online.

According to a recent leak, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, similar to the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

It is expected to come with 12GB and 16GB of RAM and 256GB and 512GB storage options, although the RAM and storage types have not been confirmed.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is also said to pack a 4,900mAh battery, which will support 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It is expected to come with Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

The smartphone is set to feature a camera setup that has been tuned in collaboration with Leica, with a 50-megapixel main camera.

The quad-camera setup will include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two 50-megapixel sensors for telephoto shooting. There is no word yet on which sensor the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will use for its main camera.

On the front, the smartphone is rumoured to come with a 32-megapixel front camera and a 6.7-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display that will offer 120Hz refresh rates.

The LTPO screen is also expected to be a highlight feature of the device.

While the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to debut in China in the coming weeks, it is unclear whether the smartphone will make its way to India.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is currently available in India at a price of Rs. 79,999 but the latest Ultra might cross the Rs 1 lakh mark some reports suggest.