Oppo has confirmed the imminent arrival of its highly anticipated Reno 10 series smartphones. The lineup, consisting of the regular Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+, is all set to captivate the Chinese market.

Pre-reservations for these cutting-edge handsets have already commenced through Oppo’s official online store in China.

Featuring a stunning design and impressive specifications, the Oppo Reno 10 series promises to deliver an exceptional user experience.

The devices will be available in three enticing colour options and offer ample storage and memory configurations, with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Powering these smartphones is the advanced ColorOS 13.1 operating system, providing a seamless and intuitive interface.

Notably, all three models are equipped with MariSilicon X NPU, enhancing their processing capabilities.

The official launch event for the Reno 10 series is scheduled for May 24 at 2:30 PM local time in China (12:00 PM IST).

Ahead of the launch, Oppo has provided a sneak peek of the devices on a dedicated landing page on its website.

The smartphones showcase a curved display with a central hole punch cutout. Additionally, the rear of the phone reveals multiple camera sensors, indicating a strong focus on photography.

For eager customers in China, Oppo has already opened pre-reservations for the Reno 10 series via its official website. The Reno 10 Pro+ and Reno 10 Pro will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options, both featuring 16GB of RAM.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will be offered in Brilliant Gold, Moon Sea Black, and Twilight Purple shades, while the Oppo Reno 10 Pro will be available in Brilliant Gold, Colourful Blue, and Moon Sea Black.

The vanilla variant, Reno 10, will be offered in three different RAM and storage configurations: 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512 GB.

However, specific pricing details for the Reno 10 series have not been disclosed at this time.

Excitingly, the Reno 10 series is expected to make its way to the Indian market as well. Noted tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) suggests that select colour variants of the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ will be launched in India around June or early July this year.

With the imminent release of the Reno 10 series, smartphone enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of these innovative devices. The combination of striking design, powerful specifications, and an enhanced camera system positions the Reno 10 series as a strong contender in the highly competitive smartphone market.