OnePlus is set to launch its flagship tablet, the OnePlus Pad, in India soon, and leaks about its pricing have already surfaced.

According to known tipster Mukul Sharma, the tablet will have a launch price tag of Rs 39,999, with potential bank discounts available.

However, another leak by Piyush Bhasarkar suggests that the tablet could go on sale between April 28 and April 30 at a lower price point of around Rs 30,000, with effective discounts bringing it down to Rs 23,099.

The OnePlus Pad boasts of impressive features, including up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage, running on Android 13 and powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

The tablet has an 11.61-inch LCD display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and Dolby Vision and HDR capabilities.

It also has a 13-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Although there is no confirmation from OnePlus about the pricing details, the leaks have generated a lot of buzz among tech enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the launch of the OnePlus Pad.

The tablet is expected to be a flagship offering from the Chinese electronics brand, and it will be interesting to see how it performs in the Indian market.