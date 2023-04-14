Apple is gearing up to launch the iOS 17 update, which is expected to bring several new features and improvements.

According to leaks and reports, the tech giant may announce the new operating system at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. The event is scheduled to be hosted from June 5 to June 9, and the iOS 16 update was announced at the last WWDC.

Twitter user941, who has a good track record with leaks, recently shared some of the rumoured features of the iOS 17 update. The tipster claims that iOS 17 will be supported on all iPhone models that support iOS 16, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, which are powered by the Apple A11 Bionic chipset.

One of the significant improvements that iOS 17 is expected to bring is improved performance, efficiency, stability, and long-term support for older devices such as the standard iPad, iPhone 8, and the iPhone X series.

The leak also suggests that Control Center could witness major changes in terms of user interface and customizations. The Dynamic Island feature is also expected to see improvements aimed at boosting sales of the standard iPhone 15 models.

The tipster suggests that iOS 17 will likely come with an improved always-on display, Focus Mode filters, notification changes, and additional options in the Settings app, including a Custom Accessibility setting that would enable total control over the UI and layout for older persons or younger children to users.

The Health app will also likely see UI changes with the new OS, especially with regard to the ‘Favorites’ feature in Health.

Apple may also be testing active, dynamic widgets, including one-tap buttons and sliders, but this is not confirmed. The Wallet app is expected to have more Car implementations, and CarKey improvements are also anticipated.

The Search/Spotlight feature on iOS 17 devices is also expected to be significantly improved, and the new OS will reportedly feature an “absolute behemoth” of ARKit APIs/frameworks.

The leak also suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, are still expected to feature capacitive/haptic volume, ‘action’, and power buttons.