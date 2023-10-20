OnePlus has finally launched its first foldable phone – OnePlus Open. As the launch is global the device made its debut in India on October 19, which fell amidst the celebrations of Navratri. Here are price in India and specs of the OnePlus foldable phone. The market of foldable phones is currently dominated by Samsung and OnePlus is suggesting that it wants to disrupt this space to offer a better experience to users.

OnePlus Open price in India is set at 1,39,999 INR. It’ll be available in two color options with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It will be purchasable starting October 27.

OnePlus Open will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and will run on Android 13 out of the box. It will receive up to 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates.

It is the third horizontal foldable phone in the Indian market, after the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Tenco Phantom V Fold. The first OnePlus foldable phone is similar to Oppo’s Find N3 smartphone, which is currently available in India.