With the success of the other OnePlus devices in India, there is a chance of the latest OnePlus Nord CE 3 may soon be launched here.

As per reports, the Nord CE 3 has been seen on the company website meant for India. Its predecessor, OnePlus Nord CE 2 was launched in February 2022 in India and so, this device is too expected to be launched in India.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with two large circular camera modules, a 120Hz FHD+ flat LCD screen, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

India is expected to initially see the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.

While not much has been revealed about the device, it is expected to come with GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G with dual SIM support and an IPS LCD, 120Hz 6.7 inch display.

The expected resolution of the device is 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~393 ppi density) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device is also rumoured to be powered by Android 13, OxygenOS 13 coupled with a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G Octa-core CPU.

In terms of storage, it will have three options: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, and 256GB 12GB RAM.

For the camera, the device will have a triple set up with the main camera being 108 MP and 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) with 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth).

The phone will also be able to shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

The front camera is eqquiped with 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1.0µm lens. Apart from these features, the phone will also have a 5000mah battery.