HMD Global on Tuesday made its first launch of 2023 by unveiling a new tablet called Nokia T21 in India.

The new tablet, which is a successor of the T20 tablet, is designed with an aluminium body along 60 per cent recycled plastic cover for the antenna.

Besides an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, the Nokia T21 also features an 8200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

It comes packed with a 10.36-inch (26.31 cm) and 2K (1200 x 2000) display along with SGS Low Blue Light Certification.

The new gadget runs on Android 12 operating system and offers two years of OS upgrades along with 3 years of monthly security updates.

The Nokia T21 tablet comes in charcoal grey colour and includes 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Wi-Fi variant of this tablet will be available at Rs. 17,999, whereas the LTE + Wi-Fi variant will be sold at Rs. 18,999.

The tablet will be available in retail stores, partner portals, and leading outlets from January 22, 2023.

The pre-bookings of the Nokia T21 tablet has already started on nokia.com and those availing it will get a discount of Rs. 1000 and a free flip cover worth Rs. 1999.

The Nokia T21 tablet with a weight of 471 grams, 7.5mm height and 247.5mm length features 96dB loudness, OZO Spatial Audio Recording and Playback.

“Building on the success of the Nokia T20, the new Nokia T21 is designed top to bottom for both work and play. Nokia T21 does it all and can quickly adapt, whether you need to focus on your job or relax with your loved ones at home,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, VP India and MENA, HMD Global.

“It embodies our promise of long-lasting battery, regular software and security updates, premium European-built experience and looks,” he added.

