LML’s long-awaited return to the Indian automotive market is set to be marked with the launch of an all-electric vehicle in the form of the Contessa.

This iconic name from the 80s and 90s will be revived in 2024, with the company’s MD and CEO, Yogesh Bhatia, confirming the development. Furthermore, the Contessa will be the first of many electric vehicles LML is looking to introduce in the Indian market having acquired the rights and trademarks from Hindustan Motors.

Although details on the car are limited, LML’s first production electric vehicle will be the Star e-scooter, which was revealed as a concept in 2022.

The Hindustan Motors Contessa was an automobile that has been lauded for its timeless design, luxurious features and superior performance.

Contessa in its days was the perfect combination of classic style and modern engineering, making it a truly regal ride. Its iconic design has been admired and respected by automobile aficionados all over the world, with its majestic appearance and opulent features making it the perfect vehicle for those who want to make a statement.

The Contessa was a car that exudes class and sophistication, with its superior engine, smooth ride and luxurious interior making it the perfect choice for those who want to travel in style.

For many even now in 2023, the car is a symbol of prestige, and its timeless beauty ensures that it will remain a classic for many years to come.