After the reports of the iconic Ambassador making a come back soon, another icon from Hindustan Motors might too be seen on the Indian roads along the Amby.

It has been reported that the Contessa name has been filed for trademark again hinting that the icon might be back but in a new avatar.

The Contessa in its old days was a premium sedan and often referred to as a status symbol by many. The Contessa is even loved today due to its muscle car looks and feel.

Although made alongside the Ambassador, Contessa came with a lot of premium features and also a premium price tag. But, the price did not stop enthusiasts from getting hands on one.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus launched at Rs 11.21 lakh, two trims offered

However, the new Contessa is expected to be a more modern version.

Peugeot will bring in that development and help while we expect all the premium features seen with new sedans.

As per several reports, the new Contessa is expected to be powered by a new petrol engine but an electric version will also be offered which would be in line with the Ambassador EV.

It is also expected to have a longer wheelbase and more space as well as a better safety rating to compete with the existing vehicles in the market.

Also Read: Kia EV6 sold out for 2022, company to deliver 100 units initially

The Contessa further is also rumoured to be a premium sedan and might be priced higher than most of the common or midsized sedans in the Indian market.

Car enthusiasts feel that even if the price is higher than usual, it would still be a hit as the brand value could be its plus point.

However, the company has not made any official announcement on the revival or expected launch date for the iconic Contessa.