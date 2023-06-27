Realme has officially announced the launch date for its highly anticipated Narzo 60 series in India. The company sent out invites on Tuesday, revealing that the event will showcase the Realme Narzo 60 5G and Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G.

The smartphones will be available for purchase through Amazon India.

As per the teasers released by Realme, both the Narzo 60 5G and Narzo 60 Pro 5G are expected to feature a stylish curved display and boast an impressive internal storage capacity of up to 1TB.

Additionally, the Realme Narzo 60 5G is rumoured to sport a remarkable 100-megapixel rear camera setup, while the standard model is likely to showcase a design similar to that of the Realme 11 5G.

The official launch of the Realme Narzo 60 5G and Narzo 60 Pro 5G is scheduled for July 6 at 12 pm IST in India, as confirmed by the company.

Also Read: WhatsApp now allows silencing unwanted calls from unknown numbers

Realme’s official India website and Amazon India both host a microsite that showcases the design and features of the upcoming Narzo 60 series. However, detailed information regarding the pricing and key specifications of the new smartphones is currently unavailable.

One of the highlights of the Realme Narzo 60 lineup, as teased by the company, is the inclusion of a 61-degree curved display with thin bezels.

Also Read: iQoo Neo 7 Pro to get Snapdragon 8+ gen chip

The devices are expected to offer ample memory capacity, allowing users to store over 250,000 photos on their phones. This suggests support for up to 1TB of storage via a microSD card.

Smartphone enthusiasts and Realme fans across India eagerly await the launch of the Narzo 60 series.