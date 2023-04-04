Motorola has launched its latest smartphone, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro in Europe, which is the successor to last year’s Edge 30 Pro.

The new device boasts a 165Hz pOLED display, a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The phone comes with a water-repellent build and supports 125W fast charging, and is equipped with a 4,600mAh battery which delivers up to 30 hours of standby time on a single charge.

The price of the phone has been set at EUR 899.99 (approximately Rs. 80,500) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and will be available in Interstellar Black and Lunar Blue colour options in Europe in the coming week.

The phone will also be available in selected markets across Latin America in the following weeks.

The company has not yet revealed any details about the India launch of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.