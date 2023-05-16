Lava launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Lava Agni 2 5G on Tuesday to succeed the Lava Agni 5G model that was launched in November 2021.

The newly launched smartphone had previously been teased extensively by the company.

According to gadgets360.com, the Lava Agni 2 5G comes with a number of impressive features, including a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, a quad rear camera unit, and a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Also Read: Xiaomi announces partnership with Airtel for its 5G Plus network

The Lava Agni 2 5G is available in India in a single Viridian color option. It is priced at Rs. 21,999 and will be exclusively sold on Amazon starting May 24 at 10 AM IST. The company says that customers buying the phone using any major bank Debit/Credit card will receive a flat Rs. 2,000 discount, bringing the effective price to Rs. 19,999.

Here is a more detailed look at the specifications of the Lava Agni 2 5G:

Display: 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2220×1080 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear camera: 50-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth sensor

Front camera: 16-megapixel selfie camera

Battery: 4,700mAh with 66W fast charging support

Operating system: Android 13

The Lava Agni 2 5G is a well-rounded smartphone that offers a good balance of features and performance. It is a good option for users who are looking for a powerful and affordable 5G smartphone.

Also Read: Poco F5 all set for India release?

Here are some of the key features of the Lava Agni 2 5G that make it stand out from the competition:

Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate: The Lava Agni 2 5G has a large and immersive display that is perfect for watching videos, playing games, and browsing the web. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures that the display is smooth and responsive.

MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC: The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC is a powerful processor that can handle even the most demanding tasks. It is also efficient, which helps to extend the battery life of the phone.

Quad rear camera unit: The Lava Agni 2 5G has a quad rear camera unit that takes great photos and videos. The 50-megapixel primary camera is capable of capturing sharp and detailed images, while the ultra-wide camera is perfect for taking landscape shots.

4,700mAh battery with 66W fast charging support: The Lava Agni 2 5G has a large battery that can easily last a full day on a single charge. The 66W fast charging support also means that you can quickly charge the phone when you need to.

Overall, the Lava Agni 2 5G is a great option for users who are looking for a powerful and affordable 5G smartphone. It offers a good balance of features and performance, and it is sure to please users who are looking for great value.