Poco F5, one of the most awaited smartphones from the brand, is expected to launch soon in India.

Recent reports suggest that the upcoming handset will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, 8GB RAM, and will run on the latest Android 13 operating system.

Poco India Head, Himanshu Tandon, has also hinted at the arrival of the device in India.

Tandon has teased the Poco F5 on Twitter and described the handset with five words that start with the letter ‘F’ including fast, finetuned, fearless, fantastic, and futuristic.

Additionally, he confirmed that the device will be available in two RAM and storage options – 8GB + 256 GB and 12GB + 256 GB.

The device, rumoured to be the successor of the Poco F4 5G in India, is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo.

According to Geekbench, the Poco F5 5G scored 1,118 points in single-core testing and 4,236 points in multi-core testing.

While there is no official confirmation on the launch date of the Poco F5, the recent teasers by Tandon have hinted at an imminent release.

With its expected high-end specifications and reasonable pricing, the Poco F5 5G is likely to create a buzz in the Indian smartphone market.

It may be mentioned that Poco is seen to be one of the most affordable devices in India that support 5G connectivity.