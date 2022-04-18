Guwahati: The all-new Compass Night Eagle edition by Jeep has finally been launched in India.

Jeep India has launched the new Compass starting at ? 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Night Eagle edition is all-black themed trim of the current Compass.

It gets quite a fair bit of gloss black treatment both on the outside and inside.

The Night Eagle has a gloss black grille along with similarly finished grille rings, 18-inch black alloy wheels, black roof rails, gloss black wing mirrors and fog lamp bezels.

As per carandbike.com, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition comes with a piano black treatment on its interiors coupled with black vinyl seats with light tungsten stitching and black vinyl inserts for the door trim and IP.

It also has a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch instrument cluster, dual-zone automatic climate control, hill start assist, all-speed traction control system (TCS), electronic stability control (ESC) and electronic parking brake among others.

It comes with both petrol and diesel engine options.

The diesel is the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet turbo unit offered with a six-speed manual transmission and the petrol is the 1.4-litre multi air turbo petrol unit offered with a seven-speed automatic transmission.