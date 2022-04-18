Guwahati: Another person died while five fell ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms at Umrangso in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Monday.

The person deceased has been identified as Manik Kurmi.

He along with his family had consumed some wild mushrooms which they mistook for edible ones that are usually eaten.

It may be mentioned that earlier, at least 13 people were reported to have died in Upper Assam due to the consumption of unknown mushrooms.

Last week, 35 patients with mushroom poisoning from the upper Assam districts of Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar and Tinsukia were admitted to the AMCH in the last five days out of which 13 patients died.

“Four deaths were reported on Monday, nine more deaths occurred on Tuesday. All the victims had consumed wild poisonous mushrooms in their homes mistaking them for edible ones. After eating they developed nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramp”, doctors said.