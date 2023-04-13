Dambuster Studios has finally released the system requirements for its upcoming zombie-slasher game, Dead Island 2, which is set to launch on April 21.

The game demands some higher-end CPU and graphics cards to play it in “Recommended, High, and Ultra settings”, making it necessary for gamers to have heavy hardware to run the game at decent settings.

While the minimum memory (RAM) and storage requirements are fairly normal, at 10GB and 70GB, respectively, the game demands an Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card to run it at 1080p 30fps.

Also Read: Xiaomi 13 Ultra to launch globally in April

The Recommended PC requirements for Dead Island 2 include an Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 1080p resolution at 60fps.

The High PC requirements demand an Intel Core i5-12600KF or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 1440p resolution at 60fps.

Finally, the Ultra PC requirements for Dead Island 2 include an Intel Core i7-13700K or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 4K resolution at 60fps.

Also Read: Meghalaya | Mukroh firing: Assam DGP to appear before probe panel on April 28

Dead Island 2 is set in a fictional version of Los Angeles called ‘HELL-A,’ where players embark on a blood-spilt odyssey to lay waste to all kinds of infected.

The game will feature a co-op story mode for up to three players, but it won’t support cross-play.

Dead Island 2 will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

The game will be locked to 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, and deliver 30fps on the older PS4 and Xbox One consoles.