CoinDCX, an Indian crypto exchange, has announced the promotion of Vivek Gupta to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Gupta had been serving as the Head of Engineering before this promotion. With over 15 million registered users, CoinDCX is exploring ways to simplify the process of buying and trading crypto in India.

As part of his new role, Gupta will be leading the engineering, data science, and infrastructural development teams comprising 190 professionals. Gupta said he is excited to lead CoinDCX’s technological initiatives and “shape the future of Web3”.

Also Read: Assam police arrests Congress leader Pawan Khera in Delhi over remarks on PM Modi

CoinDCX had previously launched ‘Okto’, a decentralised finance app to open the Web3 sector for widespread adoption in India.

The app offers keyless, self-custodial wallet services. In February, the company appointed Sridhar Govardhan as the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), and at the beginning of this year, launched a crypto awareness initiative named ‘Namaste Web3’ for Indian industries and investors.

Also Read: Assam cabinet approves guidelines for RoW for speedy rollout of 5G

Under India’s year-long G20 presidency, the drafting of internationally workable crypto rules is one of the top priorities.

Indian states like Telangana are teaming up with crypto advocacy bodies and industry players including CoinDCX to discuss the blockchain industry and potential regions of growth for the technology.