In its pursuit of cutting-edge technology, Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone with a bezel-less display, aiming to announce the revolutionary device soon.

The tech giant has urged its display partners, Samsung and LG Display, to develop flat OLED panels with zero bezels, marking a significant step forward in iPhone design.

The upcoming iPhone 15 series, which includes the vanilla iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, is expected to be unveiled in September with slimmer bezels compared to their predecessors.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, in particular, is rumoured to boast impressively thin bezels, measuring just 1.55mm.

However, the iPhone 15 Pro’s launch might be delayed due to screen production hiccups.

But, recent reports from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) contradict the delay claims, indicating that LG Display has successfully resolved the technical challenges for the narrower bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

To achieve a truly bezel-less display, Apple is aiming to upgrade the thin film encapsulation (TFE) and under-panel camera (UPC) technologies.

These improvements would allow for the placement of Face ID sensors and cameras under the display, creating a seamless, immersive user experience.

While Samsung employs a bezel-less curved display for its Galaxy S series, Apple has shown reluctance to adopt this technology and instead aims to retain the iconic design of its iPhones with flat panels.

Curved screens are considered more susceptible to damage from external shocks, influencing Apple’s decision to stick to its current design approach.

Samsung Display and LG Display have taken on the challenge and are reportedly developing organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) that eliminate all front display bezels, as per Apple’s request.

Although the front display bezels on the iPhone 15 models are expected to be thinner, the ultimate goal is to achieve a bezel-free design.