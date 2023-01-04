Apple is just a few months away from bringing in the iPhone 15 series and there are already speculations on what the latest iPhone would have for the users.

As per the latest reports, the next-gen iPhone 15 Pro models might have some features that were never seen on any device by the company earlier. The latest series might include the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The speculations suggest that the next-gen iPhone might come with a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, and increased RAM.

The base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro could come with 6.1-inch screens but the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max could have 6.7-inch screens.

The phones are expected to come with a starting RAM of 6GB equipped with an A16 Bionic chip.

Apart from this, all iPhone 15 models may feature a USB Type-C port and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X70 modem for 5G and LTE connectivity.