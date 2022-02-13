Guwahati: A 34-year-old man has been arrested by the Delhi Police for attempting to break open an ATM with a ‘tawa’ (frying pan).

Police said that the accused was identified as Ashad Ali, a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi.

As per the police, the incident took place on Thursday when the police were informed about an attempt to break an ATM in Uttam Nagar.

Based on the input, a police team reached the spot but the suspect had fled from the spot.

On further investigation, a local of the Uttam Nagar area was identified and an FIR under sections 380 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Approximately 450-475 CCTV cameras and footage were checked and analysed to track the suspect behind the case.

On the lead by the footage, a resident was questioned who then informed the police about the suspect’s involvement in the heist attempt.

Based on the information by the local, Ashad was arrested from his house.

The police have recovered the frying pan along with shoes, jacket and clothes used during the attempt.