Hyderabad: Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao said that the BJP government needs to be removed and thrown away into the Bay of Bengal.

The Chief Minister made the statement while expressing disappointment over the Union Budget 2022.

He also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “short-sighted”.

Also Read: Manipur: Three held for slaughtering cow over BJP flag in Imphal

He said that the BJP led government needs to be dethroned and disposed at the Bay of Bengal.

He added that there needs to be a change in leadership in the country and claimed that he will soon be meeting Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the topic.

He further added that every time, there is a need for a change, the country reacts.

According to him, there can be no change without a fight.

Also Read: Nothing for middle class, farmers or women in Budget 2022: Opposition

“The Singapore government has nothing but they have brains, our government has everything but they don’t have brains,” he added.

He also added that there is a need for a rewritten Indian Constitution which should be stronger.