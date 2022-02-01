Guwahati: After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman present the Budget 2022, the opposition slammed the budget stating there is nothing in it for the middle classes, farmers or women.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in tweet said, “Modi Government’s Zero Sum Budget! Nothing for – Salaried class, Middle class, The poor & deprived, Youth, Farmers and MSMEs.”

Senior leader of the Congress Shashi Tharoor said that the budget was a disappointing one and the “Achhe din” have been pushed even further.

“No relief for the middle class”, he added.

Congress national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala in another tweet wrote, “India’s Salaried Class & Middle Class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic, all round pay cuts and back breaking inflation. FM & PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures. This is a betrayal of India’s Salaries Class & Middle Class.”

Reacting to the announcement on the digital assets and taxes on it, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Said, “Digital Rupee introduction by RBI and 30% tax on Virtual Assets indicator of Cryptocurrency acceptance as asset class, some headway from having no policy at all.”

Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien also reacting to the budget claimed that Budged 2022 is a “PM (Does Not) Care” budget.

Diamonds are this government’s best friend.



For the rest— farmers, middle class, daily earners, unemployed— this is a PM (Does Not) Care #Budget2022 — Derek O'Brien | ????? ?'???????? (@derekobrienmp) February 1, 2022

