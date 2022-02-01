IMPHAL: Manipur police has arrested three men for allegedly slaughtering cow a cow over the BJP flag at Lilong in Imphal west district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nazbul Hussain, 38, Abdul Rashid, 28 and Arib Khan, 32, all residents of Thoubal district.

They have also been charged with hurling abuses against Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and State BJP president A. Sharda.

Three accused persons have been sent to police custody. The video clipping of the incident went viral on January 30.

Lilong police registered a suo motu case against unidentified persons and arrested the accused persons on Monday.