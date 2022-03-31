Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader and legislator Sirajuddin Ajmal claimed that they are voting for Ripun Bora at the Rajya Sabha election only because of the Indian National Congress (INC) president Sonia Gandhi.

Over the past few days, there have been certain controversies regarding the Rajya Sabha elections in Assam.

Some Congress MLAs and leaders accused the AIUDF of having an unofficial alliance with the BJP and some even said that the AIUDF would vote for the candidates fielded by the BJP-led alliance.

However, AIUDF denied the allegations and even issued a three-line whip making it mandatory for all its MLAs to vote for the joint candidate fielded by the AIUDF, Congress, CPIM and Raijor Dal.

On Thursday, the AIUDF said that to prevent cross-voting, all their 15 MLAs would head towards the polling station together.

Before heading for to voting procedure, AIUDF MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal said, “We are voting for Ripun Bora and that is final. It is not because of Bhupen Borah as he is not a factor for us. The only reason we are still voting for Ripun Bora is because of Madam Sonia Gandhi.”

He added that the allegations made by some Congress MLAs as well as APCC president Bhupen Bora will be proven wrong after the results are out.