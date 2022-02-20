Paris: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a resumption of talks with Russia under OSCE auspices and an immediate ceasefire.

He decided this after a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

“We stand for intensifying the peace process. We support the immediate convening of the TCG,” he said, referring to the Trilateral Contact Group, which includes Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE.

Also Read: Border row: Assam, Arunachal to resolve disputes this year

Following this, it was reported that French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin also agreed to work for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

As per reports, after a 105 minutes telephonic conversation they agreed on “the need to favour a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis and to do everything to achieve one”.

Also Read: Assam: 16-year-old girl from Mumbai recovered in Nagaon

It has also been reported that the foreign ministers of both the countries would meet “in the coming days”.